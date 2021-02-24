Clear
Enrolled Veterans to Receive Vaccine at St. Joseph VA Outpatient Clinic

On February 27 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., enrolled Veterans 65 and older will be provided the first dose of the vaccine with a follow-up date of March 27 for the second dose.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 10:06 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care system that includes the St. Joseph, MO Community Based Outpatient Clinic will provide the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to local Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care on Saturday, February 27.

According to a press release, since the vaccine arrived in late December our VA Healthcare System has vaccinated over 1700 health care personnel and over 6500 enrolled Veterans including the most vulnerable Veterans residing in the community living centers.

As vaccine supplies increase, the VA's goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

The vaccine clinic will be set up in the St. Joseph VA Clinic at 3302 S. Belt Hwy, Suite P.

Veterans are being contacted and scheduled through our automated VetText system. Veterans are encouraged to follow the prompts as they receive that communication from VA.

For up-to-date information on the vaccine distribution see VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020. Veterans are encouraged to sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

