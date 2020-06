(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former Missouri governor Eric Greitens could be making a political comeback.

Greitens filed paperwork to run for statewide office in 2024.

Greitens stepped down from office in 2018 following a sex scandal with his former hair dresser.

She claimed Greitens took an explicit photo of her without her permission.

The former republican governor was also accused of misusing a charity fundraising list.

Greitens denied breaking any laws at the time of his resignation.