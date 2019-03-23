Evacuated Southside residents enjoy free lunch

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The lunchroom at Benton High School opened its doors to those affected by Friday’s evacuation.

Jim Hale and his family were one of those displaced, he said he is grateful is home is still standing.

"A lot of people down at the lake and surrounding areas don’t even have a home to go back to," Hale said.

In addition to providing free lunch, parents and staff filled up a minivan with bottled water and snacks to be donated to families in need.

"You just wanna do something to give back to the community," Donita Swafford, nutrition specialist, Benton High School said. "We all just love the people of this community down here, but just all over St. Joe and Elwood."

Student-athletes also took part in giving back, Trevor Mull, senior on the baseball team explained why it was so important to give back.

"Just being involved and everything, being able to help people makes me feel great," Mull said.

The idea was all about helping families, Hale’s 6-year-old daughter Emma tells us what makes a home so important.

if you didn’t have a home, you wouldn’t be safe and you wouldn’t feel like you’re being home." She said.

The Hale’s said they’re grateful for all the community support.

"Amongst all that bad, there was something good that you did get to see come out of that," Hale said.

The evacuations for the Southside area were lifted as of Friday Morning.