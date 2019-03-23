Evacuations lifted for St. Joseph, Buchanan County

Clear
As a result of the Missouri River falling to around 31 feet, the evacuation orders for the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County have been lifted.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 9:25 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As a result of the Missouri River falling to around 31 feet, the evacuation orders for the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County have been lifted.

The notice is for residents and businesses behind the L-455 levee, which includes St. Joseph and the Lake Contrary area.

Individuals are now allowed to begin the process of moving back into their homes and properties. The St. Joseph Police Department will continue their checkpoint of this area throughout the day to help expedite this process in an organized manner.

The city and county urges everyone to remain cautious and watchful until the river recedes to a lower level.

For Saturday, expect scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, throughout the day.
