Evacuee holds clothing drive for other displaced residents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One woman stepped up to do her part helping those affected by the flooding, despite being a victim herself.

Lynda Sherman has started a community donation drive in a small retail space next door the Hidden Treasures store on King Hill Avenue on the south end.

Sherman said she was inspired to provide a place where those displaced by flooding in the Elwood and Wathena area could stock up on essentials.

After going through the process herself, Sherman said it can be difficult to think of every essential item a person or family would need within the time allowed to evacuate.

She also says she's floored by the community's support.

"Honestly, it makes me really really proud to be part of this community, really proud to be in the St. Joe area, Elwood/Wathena area," Sheman said. "It's just touching to see that you can have an issue like this come up and how the community just pulls together."

Sherman is still accepting donations. Everything from clothing items and snacks to toys, and even dog food.

for more information on hours of operation and where to take donations, head to the Hidden Treasures facebook page.