Event allows for safe disposal of prescription drugs

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Twice a year, the St. Joseph Police Department and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

The prescription drug take back event took place at East Hills Mall Saturday. The event is done twice a year. The first in April and the second during the Fall.

In its last event, nearly 900 pounds of drugs were collected. All drugs collected get disposed of in a safe way.

The goal is safety and keeping these drugs from getting into the wrong hands. 

"If we can get rid of all of those, especially the really harmful things, those painkillers, opioids," Sgt. Larry Stobbs with the St. Joseph Police Department said. "If we can get those out of the medicine cabinet, it cuts down the chance for somebody to get a hold of them and get hooked on them."

Sgt. Stobbs urges that people who missed out on this event to hold on to their prescription drugs in a safe spot until the next event in April. Throwing them away or flushing them down the toilet is not a safe way to dispose of these drugs. 

Being the weekend before Halloween, we could not be asking for better weather than what we will see. Today is going be very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
