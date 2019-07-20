Clear
Event coordinators want visitors to stay cool at outdoor festival

Event coordinators with the festival wanted guests to have options to keep cool and well hydrated.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 8:41 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ATCHISON, Kan.) In Atchison Saturday, the Amelia Earhart Festival drew many to the city's downtown mall. 

As temperatures soared into the mid-90s, organizers said they wanted to do everything they could to make sure guests visiting the festival had options to cool down if they were in need.

"We don't want anybody to get dehydrated in this weather and that's really easy to do," Mary Beth Sowers, event coordinator for the Amelia Earhart Festival said. "In the mall, there's lots of shade, there'll be plenty of water and a misting tent." 

Sowers said areas of shade for visitors was provided in the downtown mall, and the Atchison County Emergency Management provided the misting tent. Water bottles were supplied by the local Salvation Army. 

An advancing cold front will bring relief from the extreme heat on Sunday but will also bring thunderstorm chances to the forecast tonight and throughout the day.
