Evergy Customers experiencing more power outages

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) A late December storm knocked out power in the St. Joseph area for nearly 20,000 evergy customers.

“We have a number of redunce circuits so we try and back things up and do a lot of switching to get power back on to people as quickly as possible. We call our crews out and incase of the ice storm we even call contractor crews and crews in other areas of the company to help restore power to people," said Dan Hegeman .

But for some Evergy customers, power problems didn't end after the skies cleared, within a few days after the 1st outage, nearly 4,000 customers were without power due to the cause of a furry friend.

“We’ve had some minor outagy, we did have a substation go down,that took about 4000 customers out, but we got it back on in a relatively short time , we had a raccoon get into the substation," said Hegeman.

Whether it is an ice storm, or a neighborhood raccoon, residents should be prepared for a power outage at all times throughout the year.

“So what we initially want to do is have everybody take time now, when the power is on and everything is fine, what can I do to prepare myself? Because eventually the power is going out again,” said Karla Duncan - Disaster preparedness manager for Missouri and Arkansas.

But residents can prepare for future power outages by creating a emergency supply kit, which can help those days without power become a little more comfortable.

“And we never know when an emergency is gonna happen. Having that disaster supply kit in your home, is not only going to keep your family safe, it’s also just gonna keep you more comfortable," said Duncan.

Hegeman said Evergy will work as quick as they can during power outages rotating in new crews every 16 hours until the problem is solved.