Evergy donates $10,000 to Chamber of Commerce

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is getting a boost in their efforts with a grant given to them Wednesday by Evergy.

The utility company gave the chamber $10,000 that will be directed to the "My Success" and "Manufacturer's Day" programs.

Each focuses on seniors in high school, many of whom may not have chosen a career yet.

The chamber wants them to know of the many opportunities that are available to them.

This year, most of their outreach has to be done online.

“We’ll be able to deliver lots of videos, workforce development videos, soft skill videos and then they’ll have the ability to chat with our local employers about what job opportunities they might be able to have after high school,” Kristie Arthur of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said.

The St. Joseph grant is part of $2.2 million that Evergy is distributing throughout their service area to help in economic development efforts.

To learn more about Manufacturing Day, visit choosesaintjoseph.com/mfgday/