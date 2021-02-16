Evergy: More temporary blackouts possible this morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More temporary blackouts are possible this morning across the Evergy service area, according to the utility during a morning press briefing.

Evergy said the outages are most likely to take place between 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. when people are using more power.

Evergy is part of the Southwest Power Pool which manages the electric grid for 17 states. According to the Nebraska Public Power District, the SPP has already issued coordinated 30-minutes interruptions of service Tuesday morning.

Around 60,000 Evergy customers experienced temporary, rolling blackouts Monday for 30-60 minutes.

Evergy is continuing to ask customes to conserve energy.