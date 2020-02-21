Clear
Evergy Scam Alert

Evergy is warning their customers after a recent surge of reports of suspicious phone calls.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 2:37 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 2:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The scammers threaten to disconnect the customer's service, request immediate payment or request a prepaid card.

To report a suspected Evergy scammer, call 888-471-5275

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
