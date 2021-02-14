Evergy asks customers to conserve energy during cold snap

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A utility company is asking its customers to conserve energy as dangerous cold temperatures settle in.

Evergy said in a release Sunday that "record-setting cold temperatures across the Midwest have potential to impact power supply." The utility said that the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the 17-state regional power supply, advised that the region's coldest weather in decades is creating high demand for electricity. At the same time, the extreme weather is driving high demand for natural gas used to heat homes and businesses, straining the gas supply available to generate electricity, and icy conditions have made availability of wind generation uncertain.

"Our Evergy employees are working around the clock to manage our power plants and power lines. But even with reliable operations, the extreme cold is driving high demand for electricity and straining natural gas supplies, requiring all the utilities in the region to ask for customers' help in conserving energy until the temperatures warm up later this week," said Kevin Bryant. Evergy's Chief Operating Officer. "Everybody doing their part to save electricity the next few days will help us make sure the power supply continues to best serve the region's needs."

The company said customers can do the following to help conserve electricity:

• Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.

• Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

• Change or clean filters on furnaces.

• Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home.

• When possible, use large appliances (clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

• Reduce air leaks that let cold air in by sealing around doors and windows with weatherstripping or caulk and inserting foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets.

• Businesses should reduce the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential processes.