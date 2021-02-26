Clear
Evergy customers may see higher electricity bills in March

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 4:26 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy customers might see a higher electricity bill in March. 

Just a week ago, a bone chilling winter storm hit Missouri that resulted in rolling blackouts and Evergy customers using more energy to stay warm. That same storm slammed Texas where some Lone Star residents reported electricity bills in the thousands of dollars. 

However, Evergy customers can breathe a small sigh of relief because while your bill might be more pricey next month, your rate hasn't increased. 

“Your bill might be different based on how much energy you use just like it fluctuates one month to another, but the underlying electricity rates have not changed,” said Gina Penzig, Manager of External Communications for Evergy. 

Evergy said March bills will fluctuate based on how much energy a customer used in February, not due to a higher electricity rate price. 

In Missouri and Kansas, state regulated electricity rates prevent Evergy from ramping up rates. Unlike Texas, a deregulated energy market. Penzig said,“Part of that audit process helps protect customers from market spikes like being experienced in Texas.”

Customers who helped conserve energy during the cold snap by turning their thermostat down to 65-68 degrees aren't automatically safe from a higher bill. Evergy said receiving a more expensive electricity bill all depends on how energy efficient your home is. 

“Home heating and cooling is one of the larger drivers of home energy use. Now, that’s going to be different based on whether or not you have a gas furnace or electric heater, so whether or not that appears on your gas bill or electric bill will depend on that. Also, the age and efficiency of your equipment, if your windows are sealed well. All of those things really determine that home heating cost which is one of the bigger drivers of the household energy or electricity budget,” said Penzig. 

For customers hoping to avoid the seasonal ups and downs that come with electricity bills, Evergy offers a budget tool. The 'Average Payment Plan' gives customers a steady rate each month. 

Customers can compare their monthly usage to last year by logging into their Evergy account. 

