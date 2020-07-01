Evergy donates 65 fans to local nonprofits to combat summer heat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer months can bring some brutal heat and for some families in the surrounding area, air conditioning is a luxury they can't afford.

For those reasons, Evergy is teaming up with local organizations to donate fans to their customers.

The local utility company has been donating these fans for the 10 years, under their former agency name, KCP & L.

6,000 fans will be donated by Evergy this year throughout Missouri, including 65 fans donated here in St. Joseph.

Evergy donated 25 fans to AFL CIO and another 20 fans to Grace House and Interserv.

Local nonprofits said with rising temperatures and families having to tighten their budgets due to COVID-19, air conditioning might not be at the top of their priority list.

“It has been a lifesaver for many folks because they just don’t have extra money for this stuff. They suffer with the heat and now’s the time they’re needed more than ever,” said Penny Adams, executive director of AFL CIO.

Evergy said they continue to donate fans every year as a way to help out their loyal customers, “We feel dedicated to our communities we serve and we wanted to continue to engage with this service we’ve provided. We want to continue to engage with our customers, realizing this is a tough time of year for many of them. This is one way we can reach out to help them deal with the heat,” said Dan Hegeman.

Since the start of Spring, AFL CIO said there's been a waitlist of people, eagerly waiting for Evergy's donated fans.

AFL CIO said the 25 fans will go to the first 25 people on their waitlist.

They will be calling to set up a time-slot to pick up the fans and advise their customers to be near their phones because if a member on the waitlist doesn't answer in a timely manner, the fan will go to the next person on the waitlist.

AFL CIO said those picking up a fan must wear a mask to enter the building.

The nonprofit encourages the public to pick up a spare fan on their next trip to the grocery store to donate to families in need this summer.

To donate a fan to AFL CIO, please call (816) 364-1131.