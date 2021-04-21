Clear
Evergy launches program to help renters pay bills

Kansas and Missouri residents can now apply for help paying for rent and utility bills for up to a year through an Evergy assistance program.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 10:12 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides funding for past due rent and utilities for up to a year as long as it is between April 2020 and April 2021. Residents can also apply for future rent assistance for up to three months. Residents can apply through Sept. 30, and there is no limit to the amount of assistance a resident could receive.

“This is designed for customers who are behind in their rent, are behind in their gas, their water, their electric, and need help with everything so the beauty is they don’t have to choose as long as they qualify,” said Maria Lopez, Evergy’s Manager of Customer Affairs.

The new program coincides with the utility company’s decision to begin service disconnections on May 2. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is an alternative form of relief as residents continue to struggle with financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Evergy Financial Assistance terms, you must be a Kansas or Missouri resident, renting your primary residence, with a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income based on your county and household size, and one or more of your household members must be receiving unemployment benefits.

In addition to the rental assistance program, there’s funding available for homeowners through other Evergy programs. The utility company will also waive late fees and offer up to 12-month payment plans to help customers pay toward their electricity bills.

For more information on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, other Every programs, and eligibility requirements, customers can visit the Evergy Financial Assistance webpage.

