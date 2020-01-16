Evergy prepared for winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy said they are prepared for the possible winter weather on Friday.

The energy company said they will have crews staffed, in case weather conditions deteriorate.

Thursday crews focused on prevantative efforts to make sure powerlines stay in place.

"Our lines are built to witstand about a quarter inch of ice," said Evergy spokesman Dan Hegeman. "We also do tree trimming throughout the year just for preparation for things such as this icestorms, snowstorms, windstorms, such like that."

Evergy customers can report a power outage or lines down here.

The outage map also shows where power outages are located and the status of crews.