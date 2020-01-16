Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Evergy prepared for winter weather

Evergy said they are prepared for the possible winter weather on Friday.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 7:16 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy said they are prepared for the possible winter weather on Friday.

The energy company said they will have crews staffed, in case weather conditions deteriorate.

Thursday crews focused on prevantative efforts to make sure powerlines stay in place.

"Our lines are built to witstand about a quarter inch of ice," said Evergy spokesman Dan Hegeman. "We also do tree trimming throughout the year just for preparation for things such as this icestorms, snowstorms, windstorms, such like that."

Evergy customers can report a power outage or lines down here.

The outage map also shows where power outages are located and the status of crews.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 10°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories