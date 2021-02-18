Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect in custody, charged with murder in connection to death of 10-year-old Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Evergy resuming normal operations after severe weather

Evergy announced Thursday that they will be resuming normal operations after severe weather put stress on the regional power grid for most of the week.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 12:09 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 12:14 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Evergy announced Thursday that they will be resuming normal operations after severe weather put stress on the regional power grid for most of the week and the company was asked to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions Monday and Tuesday.

The Southwest Power Pool has returned to “Conservative Operations,” which means customer requests for conservation are no longer needed. Evergy continues to take cold-weather precautions in its operations, as it does throughout the winter months.

“On behalf of our entire Evergy team, I want to thank our customers for their patience and support during this unprecedented extreme weather event,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer said in a press release. “Together, we accomplished the overall goal of stabilizing the regional power grid and avoided broader, longer outages for customers. Thank you to our customers for helping both us and our neighboring states by conserving energy and enduring emergency outages. Our customers’ conservation efforts this week contributed to avoiding emergency outages Wednesday and Thursday, and we appreciate your efforts.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 21°
Clarinda
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
St. Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 21°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 20°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories