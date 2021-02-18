Evergy resuming normal operations after severe weather

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Evergy announced Thursday that they will be resuming normal operations after severe weather put stress on the regional power grid for most of the week and the company was asked to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions Monday and Tuesday.

The Southwest Power Pool has returned to “Conservative Operations,” which means customer requests for conservation are no longer needed. Evergy continues to take cold-weather precautions in its operations, as it does throughout the winter months.

“On behalf of our entire Evergy team, I want to thank our customers for their patience and support during this unprecedented extreme weather event,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer said in a press release. “Together, we accomplished the overall goal of stabilizing the regional power grid and avoided broader, longer outages for customers. Thank you to our customers for helping both us and our neighboring states by conserving energy and enduring emergency outages. Our customers’ conservation efforts this week contributed to avoiding emergency outages Wednesday and Thursday, and we appreciate your efforts.”