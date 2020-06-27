Clear
BREAKING NEWS Living Community of St. Joseph reports 14 residents, 5 employees test positive for the coronavirus Full Story

Evergy working to restore power after overnight storms

Evergy said Friday night's storms caused 25,000 customers to lose power and they are estimating to restore power in St. Joseph by late evening, Sunday, June 28.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 1:19 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A round of late night thunderstorms knocked out power to nearly 25,000 St. Joseph customers, according to Evergy. 

In a statement, Evergy said there are still currently approximately 14,000 customers without power. 

"All available Evergy crews have been called in to replace power poles, clear damaged tree limbs and work to restore power to all customers," Evergy Senior Communications Manager Damon Smith said. 

Given the number of customers without power, Evergy is estimating to restore power in St. Joseph by late evening on Sunday, June 28.

"We understand how inconvenient this can be and appreciate the patience of our St. Joseph customers," Smith said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories