Evergy working to restore power after overnight storms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A round of late night thunderstorms knocked out power to nearly 25,000 St. Joseph customers, according to Evergy.

In a statement, Evergy said there are still currently approximately 14,000 customers without power.

"All available Evergy crews have been called in to replace power poles, clear damaged tree limbs and work to restore power to all customers," Evergy Senior Communications Manager Damon Smith said.

Given the number of customers without power, Evergy is estimating to restore power in St. Joseph by late evening on Sunday, June 28.

"We understand how inconvenient this can be and appreciate the patience of our St. Joseph customers," Smith said.