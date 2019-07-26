Excitement builds for Friday's big Red Rally Chiefs event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Red Rally will be taking place at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square Friday evening and the excitement continues to build.

"With the Red Rally this year, we really wanted to celebrate 10 years of the Chiefs being in St. Joseph," said Joey Austin of Mosaic Life Care. "We also wanted to give the community a reason to celebrate.'

"There's a buzz. There's an energy that's starting up," said St. Joseph Hy-Vee Assistant Director Jake Heston. "We just announced to our employees to start wearing their Chiefs gear so that gets them excited."

"To have an opportunity for us to all come together. That's what is so important," said Room 108 & Felix Street Gourmet Owner Terri Modlin. "Us embracing St. Joseph and making sure we believe in it.'

Hy-Vee is joining in on the fun by helping to donate 500 Patrick Mahomes style headbands.

"We're happy to be part of that involvement. Whatever we can do for the community is always a good thing," Heston said. "We are ready for the Chiefs and have a great season."

The fun begins at 5:15 p.m. with the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes look-a-like contests. Then at 5:45 p.m., the pep rally begins with emcee the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, and K.C. Wolf followed by the Sounds of Summer Concert series. Austin said they couldn't have picked a more perfect location.

"Downtown is just alive right now. It's got such a great energy. We really wanted it outside. It's been a beautiful summer," Austin said. "We've been working on this for months. The excitement is building."

Across downtown, businesses are lighting up red for the Chiefs.

"I believe downtown is the heart of the city," Modlin said. "Many of the businesses will have specials so take advantage of those. We have a lot of infrastructure to support. We have amazing parking garages and venues for people to shop and eat."

Organizers are reminding everyone to arrive early to allow time for parking and walking to the park area.

No outside alcohol will be allowed at the rally or concert. You can bring blankets and lawn chairs to help you enjoy the show.