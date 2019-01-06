Exciting changes coming to the Belt Bowl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After coming under new ownership late last year, the Belt Entertainment Center, formerly known as the Belt Sports Complex, is making upgrades to its equipment.

"Right now we’re kind of in a metamorphosis," Jeny White, co-owner Belt Entertainment Center said.

White, co-owns the Belt Entertainment Center along with her husband Michael. They said they've been hard at work over the past few months making much-needed improvements to the community staple.

"It's been a process for sure," White said. "There’s a lot of things that are going into this."

The bowling alley features new interactive bowling screens and keyboards that are essentially tablets.

White said the updates bring the bowling alley into the 21st century,

"I know one of the staff members joked saying we went four decades in one day," White said.

The bowling alley isn't the only area seeing improvements.

"We have our arcade system up and running," White said. "We’re also introducing laser tag."

Being a family themselves, the owners tell us they want to make the Belt Entertainment Center more accommodating to families that visit.

"[We want to] make it more family friendly," White said. "Open it up so you can see your kids running around."

The Whites say they hope these new changes will be the lucky strike they need.

"This is a place where everyone can have fun" White said.

The Whites said they plan to have the laser tag attraction open in a few weeks. To keep up with the improvements, patrons can like them on facebook.