Expecting mothers shop for free maternity clothes at PRC's maternity closet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pregnant women in the area were able to receive free maternity clothes from the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Clinic (PRC) at its maternity closet event held Saturday.

The event is held three times a year and gives women the chance to receive eight pieces of clothing, gift bags, and enter raffles for other items. All items were donated by the community and were given away for free to the expecting mothers.

Jennifer Morris, the resource development coordinator with the PRC, says that the event brings in 30 to 40 women each time it is held and that the event gives women the resources they might need while pregnant.

"We saw a need for our women to get maternity clothes because they are so expensive," she said. "They don't wear them for a very long period of time so we thought this would be a great way, kind of partners with the Pregnancy Resource Clinic, to just offer another service to our ladies that we like to help out."

Morris says that women are also able to learn more about some of the other services the clinic offers, including classes for women during their pregnancy.

Donations are accepted at the clinic during regular business hours.

The next maternity closet is expected to happen in October.