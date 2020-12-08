Expert reminds individuals struggling with suicide loss of help, resources in the community

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local mental health expert reminded individuals struggling with suicide loss that there are help and resources in the St. Joseph area.

Melinda Coleman died by apparent suicide four months after her daughter Daisy Coleman, a sexual assault survivor and advocate lost her life to suicide.

Kristina Hannon, a co-chief executive officer of Family Guidance Center said it serves as a reminder of the importance of conversations about suicide loss.

Hannon does not know the specifics of Coleman’s death but as a behavioral health expert was able to speak on individuals struggling with suicide loss broadly and provide a list of resources available in the community.