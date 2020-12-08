Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Expert reminds individuals struggling with suicide loss of help, resources in the community

A local mental health expert reminded individuals struggling with suicide loss that there are help and resources in the St. Joseph area.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local mental health expert reminded individuals struggling with suicide loss that there are help and resources in the St. Joseph area.

Melinda Coleman died by apparent suicide four months after her daughter Daisy Coleman, a sexual assault survivor and advocate lost her life to suicide.

Kristina Hannon, a co-chief executive officer of Family Guidance Center said it serves as a reminder of the importance of conversations about suicide loss.

Hannon does not know the specifics of Coleman’s death but as a behavioral health expert was able to speak on individuals struggling with suicide loss broadly and provide a list of resources available in the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories