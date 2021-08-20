Expert says employers can require vaccinations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following mosaic’s announcement yesterday that workers would soon be required to be vaccinated.

Many took to social media asking or arguing whether the health system could legally do it.

So, we asked an expert.

Matt Bodie is a law professor at St. Louis University and a co-director of its employment law center.

Bodie says employers can require you to get vaccinated.

Bodie pointed us to Texas where a federal court ruled in favor of a Houston hospital earlier this summer after it required staff to get the shots.

“The general rule in the workplace environment is that employees are at-will and so the employer can impose any condition as long as it is a lawful condition and the vaccine at this point is certainly lawful for people to take,” Matt Bodie, SLU Law Professor and Employment Law Expert said.

Bodie says there are some exceptions, for example if a patient has medical conditions, a disability or sincere religious objections.

Even then, employers are only required to make reasonable accommodations based on the needs and the job itself.