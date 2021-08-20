Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Expert says employers can require vaccinations

Matt Bodie is a law professor at St. Louis University and a co-director of its employment law center, pointed us to Texas where a federal court ruled in favor of a Houston hospital earlier this summer after it required staff to get the shots.

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following mosaic’s announcement yesterday that workers would soon be required to be vaccinated.

Many took to social media asking or arguing whether the health system could legally do it.

So, we asked an expert.

Matt Bodie is a law professor at St. Louis University and a co-director of its employment law center.

Bodie says employers can require you to get vaccinated.

Bodie pointed us to Texas where a federal court ruled in favor of a Houston hospital earlier this summer after it required staff to get the shots.

“The general rule in the workplace environment is that employees are at-will and so the employer can impose any condition as long as it is a lawful condition and the vaccine at this point is certainly lawful for people to take,” Matt Bodie, SLU Law Professor and Employment Law Expert said.

Bodie says there are some exceptions, for example if a patient has medical conditions, a disability or sincere religious objections.

Even then, employers are only required to make reasonable accommodations based on the needs and the job itself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Atchison
Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories