Experts say St. Joseph housing market is booming

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've ever dreamed of being a homeowner or getting out of the home you're in, experts say now is the time to make that dream a reality.

Two St. Joseph-area realtors said it doesn't matter whether you are buying or selling, this market is the best they've seen in a while.

"The housing market hasn't been this strong since 2013," said Agent Jo, a 15-year veteran realtor. "Right now is the best opportunity for people to take advantage."

So the question is why? Realtors say it's the favorable lending trend.

"We have a lot of buyers on the market because we have a low-interest rate right now," Agent Jo said. "They're in the threes and they used to be at four and five percent so when we have rates that low we always have a spike in the housing market."

Which is why, Regional Director of Missouri Regional Association of Realtors Amy Voltz said, this is also a great time for those who've been waiting to sell.

"A lot of people are finding their homes are worth more than they thought they were since the average home price is up, " said Voltz "The average sale price of a house this time last-year-to-date was $141,000 this year, it's $174,000."

So whether its buy or sell experts say to jump in the housing market.

"The first step is starting with a knowledgeable local realtor so they can help you and guide you through it," said Voltz.