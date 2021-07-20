Clear
BREAKING NEWS Region H health departments issue Public Health Advisory Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Experts warn delta variant threatens all ages

Hospital officials also are saying the Delta variant is attacking unvaccinated people at an alarming rate, regardless of age.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:06 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 10:15 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospital officials also are saying the Delta variant is attacking unvaccinated people at an alarming rate, regardless of age.

Mosaic leaders reported a relatively healthy 29-year-old was on a ventilator at the hospital last week.

Top U.S. infectious disease experts warn individuals in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, that this is not your 2020 pandemic.

The delta variant is playing by a different set of rules.

“Younger people are getting hit harder by this variant of COVID than what we would have expected last year and if they are aware that the circumstances has actually changed then it might change their conclusion about whether or not to be vaccinated or their motivation level,” Jon Doolittle, Mosaic-Albany President said.

Doolittle also says he doesn't want to scare people into getting vaccinated.

He just hopes that if you had done the mental math about vaccinations months ago, it's time maybe to recalculate with the new numbers.

For more information about the vaccines from Mosaic Life Care, CLICK HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is. Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories