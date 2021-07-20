Experts warn delta variant threatens all ages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hospital officials also are saying the Delta variant is attacking unvaccinated people at an alarming rate, regardless of age.

Mosaic leaders reported a relatively healthy 29-year-old was on a ventilator at the hospital last week.

Top U.S. infectious disease experts warn individuals in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, that this is not your 2020 pandemic.

The delta variant is playing by a different set of rules.

“Younger people are getting hit harder by this variant of COVID than what we would have expected last year and if they are aware that the circumstances has actually changed then it might change their conclusion about whether or not to be vaccinated or their motivation level,” Jon Doolittle, Mosaic-Albany President said.

Doolittle also says he doesn't want to scare people into getting vaccinated.

He just hopes that if you had done the mental math about vaccinations months ago, it's time maybe to recalculate with the new numbers.

For more information about the vaccines from Mosaic Life Care, CLICK HERE.