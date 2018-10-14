Explosion injures one in Buchanan County

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.)- One person was injured in a trailer explosion just outside St. Joseph Sunday night.

Before 6 p.m., officials received a call reporting a trailer explosion at 706 SE Moore Rd. just outside the St. Joseph city limits.

The South-Central Buchanan County Fire Department said a trailer fire injured one person on Sunday.

Firefighters on scene told KQ2 the injured party was transported to Mosaic Life Care.

The fire department, along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department will assist the Missouri State Fire Marshall in a full investigation.

KQTV will continue to update this story as more details are released.