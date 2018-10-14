Clear

Explosion injures one in Buchanan County

South Central Buchanan County Fire Department

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 6:51 PM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 8:07 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.)- One person was injured in a trailer explosion just outside St. Joseph Sunday night.

Before 6 p.m., officials received a call reporting a trailer explosion at 706 SE Moore Rd. just outside the St. Joseph city limits.

The South-Central Buchanan County Fire Department said a trailer fire injured one person on Sunday.

Firefighters on scene told KQ2 the injured party was transported to Mosaic Life Care.

The fire department, along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department will assist the Missouri State Fire Marshall in a full investigation. 

KQTV will continue to update this story as more details are released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Scattered rain and snow showers will come to an end later tonight. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is likely to form. A chilly Monday is on the way with sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events