Explosion reported at MGP Ingredients in Atchison

No injuries are reported.

Posted: Nov 27, 2020 9:13 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2020 9:23 PM
Posted By: MSC News

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A reported explosion at MGP Ingredients, in Atchison, Friday night sent emergency crews rushing to the distillery, located on Main Street.

According to MSC News, a cloud of smoke blanketing downtown Atchison, with a strong odor reported.

Details regarding the cause of the incident aren’t immediately available.

Atchison Fire Chief Ted Graf confirmed that the Atchison Fire Department was called to the scene, and remained on site shortly before 9:00 Friday night. Graf said no injuries are reported.

The explosion occurred around 8:00 Friday night.

