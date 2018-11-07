Eyes in the Sky: SJPD add drones to the force

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is turning to a new type of technology to help solve crimes.

The department has added four drones to force to help give officers an added eye in the sky.

"The majority of what we use our drones for right now is crime scene mapping, accident reconstruction mapping, search and rescue and those types of missions," said St. Joseph Police Department Captain John Olszowka.

By using cameras attached to the drones officers can recreate an active crime scene.

"With our crime scene mapping any scene that we have that's a crime scene or an accident scene, the drones have the capability of taking thousands of pictures in a few minutes," said Capt. Olszowka. "Through software those pictures can be stitched together into a three dimensional map."

With advancements in technology, the department is eager to get more officers certified to fly.

"There are a lot of things that are coming out. We are currently working on trying to get more officers through the testing and certified to fly, so there is more accessibility and can get out there and be used more often as we need them."