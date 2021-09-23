Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer booster

The booster shots are now approved for people 65 and older and also for people at high risk of severe disease.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 9:18 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Wednesday the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for certain populations.

The booster shots are now approved for people 65 and older and also for people at high risk of severe disease.

Also included are those whose jobs put them at risk of infection, like health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons among others, are also now eligible.

The CDC's vaccine advisers have been meeting to discuss the possible need for a booster dose for everyone 16 and older.

They'll reconvene tomorrow to decide on what to recommend, based on the FDA's decision.

Once the CDC director signs off on the advisory committee's recommendation, eligible people could start getting booster doses right away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories