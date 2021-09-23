FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer booster

Wednesday the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for certain populations.

The booster shots are now approved for people 65 and older and also for people at high risk of severe disease.

Also included are those whose jobs put them at risk of infection, like health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons among others, are also now eligible.

The CDC's vaccine advisers have been meeting to discuss the possible need for a booster dose for everyone 16 and older.

They'll reconvene tomorrow to decide on what to recommend, based on the FDA's decision.

Once the CDC director signs off on the advisory committee's recommendation, eligible people could start getting booster doses right away.