FEMA agents offer assistance to those affected by flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) This year’s historic flooding across the region has sent officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency into action.

"FEMA has put Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams that go door-to-door trying to register people," Brenda Gustafson, external affairs FEMA said.

DSAT team members with FEMA spent much of Saturday across Buchanan County in areas hit by flooding, they teamed up with local emergency management officials to offer assistance to residents in need.

"FEMA will be helping these people put their lives back together," Bill Brinton, Buchanan County Emergency Manager said.

For some people in the county, the flooding has hit more than once. A neighborhood north of the St. Jo Frontier Casino sustained major damage after the first round of flooding in March. In recent months, the area was hit again with flooding.

"Some of the folks that have lived up here long term have experienced it before," Jada McClintick Emergency Management said. "The need is still there regardless every time there’s an incident."

Officials with FEMA said they are helping as many as they can, offering services from repairs to rent assistance to those eligible.

Though they said the assistance is only to start affected residents on their path to recovery, they vow to stay in the area until everyone is notified, however long it takes.

"Sometimes its two weeks sometimes it's 30 days," Gustafson said. "We've been in places as long as 60 days."

FEMA said around 90 agents will be in the area across Northwest Missouri as long as they're needed. In addition to Buchanan County, they'll be in Andrew, Atchison, and Holt counties as well.

To register with FEMA click here.

