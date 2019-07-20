FEMA disaster recovery center to open in Andrew County Tuesday

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be relocating the Atchison County disaster recovery center to Andrew County beginning Tuesday.

FEMA announced the center in Atchison County will close at 7:00 p.m. Sunday and relocate to Savannah.

The Andrew County recovery center will open Tuesday, July 23, to provide one-on-one assistance to people affected by flooding and severe storms. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The Atchison County recovery center, located at the University Extention, Velma Houts Building, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday before relocating.

The center opening Tuesday in Andrew County will be located at the Savannah Fire Department, 107 Business U.S. 71. The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.

This mobile recovery center will also visit Buchanan County before returning to Atchison County. Dates will be announced later.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).