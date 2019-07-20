Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

FEMA disaster recovery center to open in Andrew County Tuesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be relocating the Atchison County disaster recovery center to Andrew County beginning Tuesday.

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be relocating the Atchison County disaster recovery center to Andrew County beginning Tuesday.

FEMA announced the center in Atchison County will close at 7:00 p.m. Sunday and relocate to Savannah.

The Andrew County recovery center will open Tuesday, July 23, to provide one-on-one assistance to people affected by flooding and severe storms. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The Atchison County recovery center, located at the University Extention, Velma Houts Building, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday before relocating.

The center opening Tuesday in Andrew County will be located at the Savannah Fire Department, 107 Business U.S. 71. The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.

This mobile recovery center will also visit Buchanan County before returning to Atchison County. Dates will be announced later.
Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
An advancing cold front will bring relief from the extreme heat on Sunday but will also bring thunderstorm chances to the forecast tonight and throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events