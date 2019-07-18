FEMA disaster recovery center to open in Mound City Friday

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that a disaster recover center will be opening Friday, July 19, in Mound City to provide one-on-one assistance to residents affected by recent flooding and severe weather.

The center will be located at the Mound City High School's multi-purpose room. The high school is located at 708 Nebraska St. in Mound City.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on-hand to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help people complete or check the status of their applications.

The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. The center will close Sunday, July 21.

A second center is opening in Rock Port on Friday, July 19. This center is opening at the University Extension, Velma Houts Building located at 201 East U.S. Hwy. 136. This center will be open for a few days and will move to Andrew and Buchanan counties in the coming days.

People from any county may visit the center. Residents are asked to register online on their website or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) before visiting the center.