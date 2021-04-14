Clear
FEMA offers help to cover burial expenses for COVID-19

"This is really going to give families an opportunity to help them financially as we all know a lot of families have been hit unexpectedly," said Todd Meierhoffer, President of Meierhoffer Funeral Home.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 4:42 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families that lost loved ones due to COVID-19 are now eligible to receive reimbursement for their funeral expenses.

Beginning Monday, families may apply to FEMA's Funeral Assistance Program. Federal aid is available up to $9,000 per funeral for COVID-related deaths and households that lost multiple family members may receive up to $35,000. 

The aid is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan passed in March. With more than half a million Americans dying from the coronavirus, including 180 in Buchanan County, one local funeral home said the need for financial assistance in great. 

"For a lot of families where everyone was fine, COVID hit and then those complications ended in a way that no one could expect. This is really going to give families an opportunity to help them financially as we all know a lot of families have been hit unexpectedly," said Todd Meierhoffer, President of Meierhoffer Funeral Home. 

According to FEMA, those who fall under these categories will be eligible for the assistance:

1. The death must have occurred in the United States or in a U.S. territory

2. The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19

3. The funeral expenses must have come after January 20th, 2020

4. There is no requirement that the deceased person be a U.S. citizen

Meierhoffer said funeral homes are the last responders- there to help families grieve, but countless families haven't had the chance to mourn properly because of the pandemic. The area funeral home hopes this financial aid can be the first step in giving families a chance to grieve.

“In grieving, you can’t make it go away. Not doing anything can’t make it go away," said Meierhoffer,“I think we serve a very, very important part of a life. It’s how people heal, it’s how people celebrate. It’s nice that the government has touched every other entity in terms of funding to help families this way. I think it’s pretty important.”

FEMA is taking applications only by phone rather than online due to the sensitive nature. Meierhoffer said they're more than willing to help families through the process. 

To apply for assistance, call FEMA’s dedicated hotline at 800-462-7585

