Clear

FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Buchanan County

A Disaster Recovery Center will open early next week.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has come to Buchanan County to offer assistance to those affected by this year's flooding.

FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the Keys Fellowship Church at 6002 S. 9th St. in St. Joseph's south side.
The center will also have staff from the Small Business Administration (SBA), both organizations are providing financial assistance to flood victims.

Officials with FEMA want residents to know what they need to bring to make sure applications are processed smoothly.

Angela Byrd, Media Relations Specialist with FEMA said those in need of assistance should bring documentation that helps to identify them such as Social Security Cards, Driver's licenses, and other state identification.

Byrd also said important paperwork that proves ownership of a home will most likely be required,

"We want to make sure they bring documentation that does verify themselves especially information that's documented to show their primary residence," she said. 

The Disaster Recovery Center will reopen next Monday (7/29) and Tuesday (7/30) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
After a beautiful day on Saturday, changes are on the way late Sunday with increasing clouds and cooler temperatures next week. Overnight, expect a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events