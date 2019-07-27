FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has come to Buchanan County to offer assistance to those affected by this year's flooding.

FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the Keys Fellowship Church at 6002 S. 9th St. in St. Joseph's south side.

The center will also have staff from the Small Business Administration (SBA), both organizations are providing financial assistance to flood victims.

Officials with FEMA want residents to know what they need to bring to make sure applications are processed smoothly.

Angela Byrd, Media Relations Specialist with FEMA said those in need of assistance should bring documentation that helps to identify them such as Social Security Cards, Driver's licenses, and other state identification.

Byrd also said important paperwork that proves ownership of a home will most likely be required,

"We want to make sure they bring documentation that does verify themselves especially information that's documented to show their primary residence," she said.

The Disaster Recovery Center will reopen next Monday (7/29) and Tuesday (7/30) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.