FEMA provides more than $13 million in flood recovery to northwest Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday that the agency has provided more than $13 million in funding to help people from northwest Missouri recover from flooding and severe storms so far.

FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $12 million to flood insurance policyholders in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties.

For residents in those five counties, FEMA has provided homeowners and renters more than $900,000 in grants to cover essential repairs and other disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance.

As of July 29, here are the numbers:

Andrew County

FEMA flood insurance: $1 million paid; 27 claims

FEMA grants: $151,895; 34 households approved

Atchison County

FEMA flood insurance: $322,952 paid; 21 claims

FEMA grants: $41,831; 19 households approved

Buchanan County

FEMA flood insurance: $5 million paid; 110 claims

FEMA grants: $130,534; 53 households approved

Holt County

FEMA flood insurance: $5.3 million paid; 223 claims

FEMA grants: $574,866; 135 households approved

Platte County

FEMA flood insurance: $497,936 paid; 20 claims

FEMA grants: $8,265; 4 households approved

Residents have until September 9 to register for disaster assistance. To register, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or register by phone by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). Telephone registration is available 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., seven days a week.