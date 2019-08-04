FEMA shares repair, rebuilding advice in Savannah

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) At the Do It Best Ware's Home Center in Savannah, there’s more to offer than just home improvement supplies, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up a station inside the store to offer advice for homeowners as the region continues to deal with the aftermath of this year’s flooding.

Specialists on hazard mitigation, disaster survivor assistance, and flood insurance were on hand to provide assistance.

FEMA officials said they want to make sure area flood victims are aware of all the options available to them, as well as register those who qualify for their assistance.

"If your home was damaged, we will be here to register you for disaster assistance." Juanita Miller, FEMA disaster survivor specialist said.

Miller also added that homeowners should not let their insurance status keep them from reaching out for help.

"Whether you have insurance or not, we can help you." Miller said.

In addition to knowing how to get the help, FEMA officials also want homeowners to be in the best position possible to lessen future damage should waters rise again.

"My main function is to help you build back stronger and safer," William Owens, hazard mitigation specialist said. "You can’t stop a tornado or disaster anything, but you can minimize the damages that you assess on your home."

Last but not least, FEMA officials recommended flood insurance for additional protection.

"Everybody needs flood insurance," Michelle Stringfield, hazard mitigation insurance specialist said. "Whether you’re in a high-risk zone or a low-risk zone, it’s very important that you have flood insurance."

FEMA officials hope to give out as much information as they can, in the short time they’re here, FEMA officials said they will be at the Ware's Home Center until Tuesday, (8/6).