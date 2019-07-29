Clear

FEMA provides assistance to local governments and nonprofits for flood recovery

FEMA will now assist with the cost of repairs to damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. The agency will also help with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) FEMA approved the state's request to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties who are recovering from flooding and severe storms between April 29 and July 5.

Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, and Nodaway counties were approved for public assistance from FEMA.

The approval also makes assistance through FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Program available. The program prevents or reduces long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

Through July 29, FEMA has approved more than 910 households for Individual Assistance grants and provided more than $4.2 million directly to Missouri flooding and storm survivors to assist with their recovery.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $22 million to Missouri policyholders for flood claims filed since March. More than 1,524 claims have been filed.

To register for FEMA assistance, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or register by phone by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362). Telephone registration is available 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., seven days a week

