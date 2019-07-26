FEMA to open disaster recovery center in St. Joseph Saturday

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Federal Emergency Management Agency is opening a disaster recovery center in St. Joseph on Saturday to continue to provide one-on-one assistance to people affected by recent flooding and severe storms in the area.

The center will be located at the Keys Fellowship Church, located at 6001 S. 9th St. in St. Joseph.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27; Monday, July 29 and Tuesday July 30. The center will be closed on Sunday.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).