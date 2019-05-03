FFO Home and AFL-CIO to giveaway 100 free mattresses to flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The AFL-CIO in St. Joseph and FFO Home furniture and mattress store are teaming up to giveaway 100 free queen-size mattresses to those impacted by flooding in northwest Missouri.

The mattresses are being supplied by the furniture store at a cost of nearly $35,000.

Those in need of a mattress, will need to stop by the St. Joseph AFL-CIO office, located at 1203 N. 6th St., and register for a mattress. If approved, a voucher will be given to the families that can be redeemed at FFO Home. The first 100 approvals will be given a voucher.

Flood victims with a voucher will be able to pick up their mattress at FFO Home, located at 3715 N. Belt Hwy. in St. Joseph, on May 16 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"FFO is proudly committed to serving the communities that it serves in," Caleb Wigan, the FFO Home store manager in St. Joseph said. "And we just want to lend a helping hand to those are affected."

District Manager, Steve Thomas, says the donation will be a good way to give back to the community that FFO Home serves.

"It's important because the community supports us and actually makes us who we are," Thomas said. "Without the guest, without the community we wouldn't be able to survive."