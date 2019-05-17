FFO Home store holds free mattress giveaway for flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) FFO Home store along with the AFL-CIO held a free mattress giveaway for flood victims on Thursday.
The furniture store gave away 100 mattresses at its store along the North Belt Highway to flood victims who received a voucher from the AFL-CIO.
The voucher was good for a free queen-sized mattress.
FFO Home said they're proud to help families in need in the community.
"It's a small token of our appreciation, but when people rest well things seem to go better and a mattress is one of the integral parts of a home. As we are home furnishing experts, we felt like that was the best place to start." Steve Thomas, FFO Home district manager said.
