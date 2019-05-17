Clear

FFO Home store holds free mattress giveaway for flood victims

FFO Home in St. Joseph gave away 100 mattresses in front of its store location on the N. Belt Highway.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 9:55 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) FFO Home store along with the AFL-CIO held a free mattress giveaway for flood victims on Thursday.

The furniture store gave away 100 mattresses at its store along the North Belt Highway to flood victims who received a voucher from the AFL-CIO.

The voucher was good for a free queen-sized mattress.

FFO Home said they're proud to help families in need in the community.

"It's a small token of our appreciation, but when people rest well things seem to go better and a mattress is one of the integral parts of a home. As we are home furnishing experts, we felt like that was the best place to start." Steve Thomas, FFO Home district manager said. 

Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
