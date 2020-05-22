FINAL RESULTS: Community COVID-19 testing shows 34 residents test positive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Final results from community COVID-19 testing during last weekend's testing clinic at Mosaic Life Care show 34 residents tested positive for coronavirus.
The City of St. Joseph released the last round of results on Friday.
PREVENTING SPREAD OF COVID-19
Source: City of St. Joseph
- Maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet at all times.
- Proper handwashing and sanitizing of commonly used surfaces.
- Wearing a mask or face covering while you are out.
- Staying at home if you are sick.
- Staying home if you are at a higher risk and exercise greater caution if it is necessary to be out.
Mosaic tested 1,593 people during the drive-thru clinic last Saturday and Sunday.
Those who tested positive are being notified by Mosaic while the St. Joseph Health Department is handling the contact tracing.
On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 599 positive cases in Buchanan County. Fifteen patients remain in the hospital with eight in intensive care.