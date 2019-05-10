FIRST LOOK: Salvation Army's Booth Center to reopen this summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Salvation Army gave a first look at the progress made on the Booth Center Thursday.

After being shut down for nearly a year, the Salvation Army will be reopening the center.

When the Booth Center closed last year, it left many homeless families in the area with limited options. It also caused a major local partner organization to reassess their relationship.

The United Way scaled back on its support of the Salvation Army after the closure, now that there’s real progress in a new direction both organizations are looking forward to the future.

"That conversation is still ongoing." Kylie Strough, United Way said.

"I think there’s some lot of misunderstandings and miscommunication," Major Abe Tamayo, Salvation Army said. "We hope to lay that behind us and move forward to strengthen the service for the people in the most need in our community."

As the work continues inside the center both organizations say they’re excited to see how this new booth center will change the homeless situation in St. Joseph for the better.

"it's about taking care of people in need and making sure those dollars are invested in the best way possible," Strough said.

The Salvation Army hopes to reopen the Booth Center in August.