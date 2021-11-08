FOTAS continues shelter campaign with "Howliday" event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS)'s Wags to Wishes campaign held its 10th annual Howliday shopping event at the Green Acres Building ballroom Sunday.

Local vendors sold some of their products while also continuing to raise money for the campaign's push to secure a new animal shelter.

FOTAS was able to secure the amount of funding needed for the new shelter back in March. Whitney Zoghby, FOTAS president said rising construction costs due to the pandemic was part of the reason the campaign decided to continue raising money.

"We figured we'd continue to fundraise in the meantime so that we would have the funding available when renovations do start," Zoghby said.

FOTAS was able to raise $3,250 at Sunday's event. Donations can always be accepted at the FOTAS website.