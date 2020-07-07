Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fairfax man charged with murder

55 year-old James Bradbury faces 2nd degree murder charges in the shooting death of 72 year-old William Hull

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 9:26 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(FAIRFAX, Mo.)  -- A Fairfax man is being charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of another man from the same Atchison County, Missouri community.

55 year-old James Bradbury is accused of shooting and killing 72 year-old William Hull at an apartment complex in Fairfax on Monday.

Bradbury had barricaded himself in a unit at the apartment complex to avoid arrest and was involved in a one-hour standoff with law enforcement that included an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday along with returning storm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories