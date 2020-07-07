Fairfax man charged with murder

(FAIRFAX, Mo.) -- A Fairfax man is being charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of another man from the same Atchison County, Missouri community.

55 year-old James Bradbury is accused of shooting and killing 72 year-old William Hull at an apartment complex in Fairfax on Monday.

Bradbury had barricaded himself in a unit at the apartment complex to avoid arrest and was involved in a one-hour standoff with law enforcement that included an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.