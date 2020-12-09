Fairview Golf Course sees major increase in revenue during pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The pandemic has brought many challenges for the St. Joseph Parks Department, but one activity is having an unexpected sugre instead.

Parks and Rec Director Chuck Kempf says golf courses have seen a great turnout throughout the entire pandemic.

Saying the great weather and the fact that golfing is one sport that can allow for social distancing, is bringing in golfers everyday, filling up tee times.

"You know, the fact that it has suffered through the last many years, the recovery, is hopefully more than a one year recovery," said Chuck Kempf, Director of St. Joseph's Parks and Recreation. "Hopefully this got some people out of the house that maybe hadn't played golf ever or maybe haven't played golf for a few years; kind of reignited their interest."

Kempf discussed that golf courses have been struggling across the country before the pandemic began, but this year could be a turning point for area golf courses.

Kempf also said revenue at Fairview Golf Course has increased $60,000 compared to 2019.