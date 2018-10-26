Falkner speaks out against PAC advertisement

(St. Joseph,MO) The Republican nominee for Missouri’s 10th district seat is looking to clear the air after a political action committee (PAC) got involved in his campaign.

Bill Falkner said he received a political mailer from the Republican House Committee endorsing him and attacking his opponent, Democratic candidate Shane Thompson.

The advertisement was paid for by the Republican House Committee, but Falkner said he did not know about the mailer and doesn’t approve of the message it sends to voters.

“Most candidates like to be in charge of their own campaign, and what this does is undermines the message that they are trying to get out to the everyday person,” Falkner said. “Somebody that picks up one of these ads, or sees a TV commercial or hears a radio ad, they’re thinking it’s coming from the candidate when it’s not.”

Falkner said both he and Thompson had agreed to run positive campaigns, and even called Thompson to apologize for the content of the mailer.

“It takes a lot for an individual to run for office and put yourself and your family out there. We can’t discourage that, and these kinds of advertisements discourage people from running for office,” Falkner said.

Falkner and Thompson will face off during the general election on November 6, to replace Democrat Pat Conway in representing Missouri’s 10th district.