32nd annual South Side Fall Festival canceled for the first time

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A longtime St. Joseph tradition is put on hold this upcoming fall. The tough call organizers of the South Side Fall Festival had to make Monday night to cancel the event.

Just a few weeks ago, the committee was preparing to host thousands of people at Hyde Park, but now, those plans have changed. The decision to cancel was not easy, but after much discussion, it became clear that it was just not possible to host in September.

"Well, it's sad really, it really is," said Gary Pettis, vice chair of the festival. "But we have to think of the safety of the people and all the people coming to the festival. And what's the safest way to put this one. And we couldn't come up with a good answer for that."

The festival typically attracts 10,000 people each day, and the committee had many concerns on hosting the event.

The committee discussed that cases are still going up, and that vendors are backing out, along with trying to follow CDC and local health guidelines.

"A small group of 20 volunteers it's hard to do everything that needs to be done to keep everyone safe," said Pettis.

And it's not just the lack of volunteers, sponsorships and donations are down and the committee does not have the money to hire on extra help to clean.

This September would have been the 32nd year of the festival and it is the first time that it is officially canceled.