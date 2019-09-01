Fall festival caps off with greased pig contest

(WATHENA, Kan.) A greased pig contest capped off this weekend’s fall festival in Wathena. Kids of all ages accepted the challenge trying to catch potbellied pigs slathered in cooking grease.

While some kids said some of the pigs put up a good fight, festival-goers said the event is fun for everyone even those just watching.

"We love to be able to see the kids run around and have a good time," Penny Mueller, festival goer said.

The festival is a tradition every labor day weekend.

"It's the last weekend of the year for summertime," John Cluck, mayor said. "It gives everybody a chance to spend time with their neighbors."

People from around town and beyond said they come in search of a small-town fall festival experience that's becoming more of a rarity.

"It's a great tradition," Mueller said. "I’m glad they still do it so many small towns don’t anymore."

Those from the small town said the festival is a prime example of the importance of community support, and they hope its reputation will stick with visitors for years to come.

"If you’re trying to find a place to go you should come down here to Wathena, Kansas." Rylan Kirkpatrick festival-goer said.

Festival organizers said this year's turnout is expected to be higher than in year's past due to the beautiful weather.