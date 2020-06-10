Fallen DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark laid to rest

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) DeKalb County mourns their fallen hero Wednesday.

Sheriff Andy Clark was laid to rest in Amity, surrounded by his family, friends and devoted community.

DeKalb County residents pulled out all the honorary stops for the beloved sheriff in Maysville, making sure to give Sheriff Clark the send off he deserves.

“He wanted us all to be united and I think everybody stepped back and said ‘we have to do this for him,’” said Missy Meek, DeKalb County Clerk.

Sheriff Clark received a police escort to his final resting place, Oak Cemetery, where he was buried with full police honors.

First responders and county residents stood out in the rain, a week to the day after Sheriff Clark lost his life in a car crash in the line of duty, to pay their respects and say one last goodbye.

“The void in his absence is one that’s going to be hard to replace,” said Meeks.

Sheriff Clark is remembered as an exceptional sheriff by those who knew and loved him best.

“Andy and I worked close together. He and I had our times, but we loved each other. I think Andy loved, you know that word. Andy loved everybody he came in contact with,” said Meeks.

A county forever changed. Now, sworn to protect and serve Sheriff Clark's family.

“We are here for Andy’s family. Whatever they want or need, we will continue to be here for them. Whatever that is,” said Meeks.

Sheriff Andy Clark's legacy lives on in DeKalb County, a legacy residents said is an unforgettable one.

“We’re gonna be here, we’re gonna honor him forever,” said Meeks.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all flags on government buildings in Missouri to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Sheriff Clark.