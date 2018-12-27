Overnight storm downs trees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rain and harsh winds knocked several trees down onto roadways across St. Joseph Thursday morning. The downed downed trees cut off traffic to parts of the Belt Highway for around two hours.

SJPD officers on scene called street maintenance crews to remove the trees.

“Some of them may have been dead with dead limbs or fully dead trees even,” Steve Kendall said.

KQ2 radars picked up 52 mph winds Wednesday night which according to officials made it only a matter of time for loose tree roots to give way.

“It really doesn’t take a lot with the wind blowing it really just depends on how the wind is blowing and if its direct wind, and with winds that fast I’m surprised it was only three fallen trees reported,” said Kendall.

The city has a road patroller that goes out every morning at 4 a.m. to check roads and bridges, if you happen to see a tree down on your commute call 816-271-4848.